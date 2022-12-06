Apple is bringing its Self Service Repair scheme to the UK.

After launching in the US earlier this year, iPhone 12 and 13 and Mac (with Apple's own chips) owners will be able to access "genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals" to mend their devices themselves.

Apple chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, said: “We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair.

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

There will be more than 200 parts available via an online store, and customers can buy or rent tools.

The scheme is also available in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and Spain.