Kerry Katona rushed herself to hospital after struggling to breath due to a swollen throat.

The 42-year-old star previously opened up about feeling like she was "going to die" while suffering a panic attack, and now she has given fans an update on her health.

In her latest column for new! magazine, she wrote: "I'm really swollen and it hasn't got any better. I ended up going to A+E as I was so worried about it.

"They've told me that they need to investigate further. So for now, my doctor at Pall Mall Cosmetics has given me some water tablets which will hopefully help with the swelling."

Last week, the former Atomic Kitten singer spoke about her health fears and revealed how her body "has been swollen" following surgery in 2021.

In her column for new! magazine, she wrote: "I had a massive panic attack last week. It was the first one I've had in a while.

"My body has been swollen since I had surgery last year. My whole body is sore and puffy - my legs, my stomach, my face, my neck. I feel like I need popping.

"I was lying down in bed and I felt like I couldn't breathe. My throat and chest felt really tight, it was awful. I felt like I was going to die."

She insisted at the time she would chat to her doctor and go to hospital if the situation got any worse.

She added at the time: "I've arranged a call with my doctor but if it gets worse I'll go to A+E. I suffer from health anxiety and I'm really scared.

"I'm having corrective surgery in January with Pall Mall Cosmetics after my tummy tuck last year, so I'm hoping that will help.

"I'm getting an eyelid lift too. Only a small one - I don't want cat eyes!"

Now, Kerry has admitted she is excited for her surgery.

In this week's column, she said: "I'm really looking forward to having my corrective surgery with [Pall Mall] - and my eyelid lift. I've now had my consultation about my eyelid lift, so bring it on!"