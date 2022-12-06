Harry Styles won album of the year in heat magazine's Unmissables Awards.
The 'As It Was' hitmaker hitmaker has claimed the top music prize at the publication's annual entertainment awards, having recently topped the outlet's 30 under 30 rich list.
Now, heat magazine has named his latest record 'Harry's House' as the album of the year.
Elsewhere, 'The Lazarus Project' star Papa Essiedu - who has also starred in 'The Capture' - picked up the actor of the year prize.
He said: "Absolutely buzzing and very humbled to be recognised by heat Unmissables."
Ambika Mod - who plays trainee doctor Shruti Acharya in BBC's NHS drama 'This Is Going To Hurt' was named actress of the year, while Tom Davis won comedian of the year.
Joe Lycett's appearance on the Laura Kuessenberg show - during which he sarcastically voiced support for then-Prime Ministerial candidate Liz Truss and jokingly referred to himself as "right wing" - has been named TV moment of the year.
He added: "I am thrilled to be the recipient of a heat Unmissables Award. I've always wanted to win one, and this year I've finally done it."
Elsewhere, 'EastEnders' won the soap award, 'Love Island' came out on top for reality TV and 'Heartstopper' was awarded TV binge of the year, with 'After Life' getting the TV comedy prize for its third season.
'Bad Sisters' won TV drama of the year, while 'Michael McIntyre's The Wheel' has been named TV entertainment show of the year.
'This Morning' duo Dermott O'Leary and Alison Hammond share the TV presenter of the year prize, while 'Nearlyweds with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo' top the podcast category.
And on the big screen, 'Top Gun: Maverick' claimed the film of the year, with Marian Keyes' 'Rachel, Again' named best book.
