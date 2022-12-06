Gil Kenan is to direct the next 'Ghostbusters' film.

The 46-year-old filmmaker will helm the sequel to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and takes over behind the camera from Jason Reitman.

Insiders say that Reitman will move into a writer-producer role with Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld. 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' cast members Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon are all set to return for the new movie.

Little is known about the sequel, but insiders say that the plan is to return to New York City and the firehouse made famous in the original 'Ghostbusters' movies. The movie is set to be released in December 2023.

Kenan said: "It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga.

"I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."

Jason – the son of the late 'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman – said: "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

"Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive.

"I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' was praised both critically and commercially when it was released last year and Sony Pictures quickly began working on the follow-up.

Production is eyed for early 2023 with casting underway for some new roles to join the existing ensemble.