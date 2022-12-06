Anthony Rapp has become a father via surrogate.

The 51-year-old Broadway star took to social media on Monday (05.12.22) to reveal that he and his partner Ken Ithiphol became parents to Rai Larson Ithiphol three days earlier and that they will be "eternally grateful" to their surrogate.

Alongside a snap of the three of them, Anthony wrote on Instagram: "Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”) We love him very much."(sic)

The happy news for the couple - who started dating in 2016 - comes three years after they got engaged and although it is unclear whether the pair have tied the knot, Anthony recently claimed that his significant other had been had “been an incredible sounding board” after he alleged that 'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old.

He said: "Ken has always been an incredible sounding board. His sense of responsibility and ethics informs everything in his life, and when I told him what I was going to do, he was immediate in his support. I’ve spoken about it before, but I just wanted to thank him in as full-throated a way as I can for being willing to take that on with me."

However, in the end, jurors decided that lawyers had failed to prove that Kevin “touched a sexual or intimate part” of Anthony, thereby dismissing the case.

Following the verdict, Anthony - who had been seeking $40 million in damages -said in a statement: "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence. I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."

Testifying against the claims in October, Spacey said: "They are not true. Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever."