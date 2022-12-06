Simone Ashley likes to keep her beauty routine "simple."

The 27-year-old actress admitted that while it can be "really fun" to be extravagant with her makeup, she still believes that "less is more" after previously putting too much effort in.

She said: "Less is more. I think it’s really fun to do a loud, playful look but I like to keep it simple. I used to exfoliate a little too much and I was told to rein it back a bit. "

However, the 'Bridgerton' star went on to add that when it comes to her eye makeup because of her dark skin tone she prefers to put extra effort in and create a "smoky" effect.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I like a rock and roll mascara. Because I’ve got dark skin and dark eyes, I like to make them pop. to fill in my eyebrows, or I’ll take a little bit and smudge it on my eyes and create a smoky eye effect. I used to pluck my eyebrows too much but after chatting to a makeup arist I've grown them and never looked back."

Meanwhile, when it comes to haircare, Simone likes to use hair masks to keep her natural curls in check.

She said: "All girls with curly hair know that it’s a bit of a mission sometimes taking care of our hair. I like to use hair masks… and I like to scrunch it into my curls. like to have some layers in there, especially with curls it means they can sit nicely. [Also,] Don’t put too much heat on your hair, that’s what I’ve learnt from a young age. Embrace your curls."