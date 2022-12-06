The 'Resident Evil Village' Winters' Expansion is now available for Nintendo Switch.

The new content introduces features for the latest entry in the survival horror series, including 'Third Person Mode', more playable characters for the bonus mode 'The Mercenaries Additional Orders' and an epilogue to the story in 'Shadows of Rose'.

The Winters' Expansion provides three new ways to enjoy the award-winning game. 'Third Person Mode' allows players to experience Ethan Winters' journey from a whole new angle with an over-the-shoulder perspective and never-before-seen animations.

In 'The Mercenaries Additional Orders' Ethan is joined by three new playable characters. Chris Redfield, Lord Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu join the fray with a unique arsenal of weapons in the arcade-inspired mode.

'Shadows of Rose' rounds out the expansion with a new story that is set 16 years after the events of the campaign. The plot follows a grown-up Rose Winters as she searches for a cure for her unwanted powers.

The Winters' Expansion and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition are also available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The expansion is also planned for release on Mac at a later date.

A demo for 'Resident Evil Village Cloud' is available now via the Nintendo eShop. The streaming demo allows players to try the cloud version for a limited time and test our their network environment. Players can purchase the full game and the expansion through the same app.