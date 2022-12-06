Taylor Momsen tones down her makeup as she gets older.

The 29-year-old star has been active in showbusiness since she was a child and has fronted rock band the Pretty Reckless since 2009 but admitted that her eye makeup becomes "less extreme" with age.

She said: "I think that the biggest thing is that we’re just older and we’ve been around the block a few times now. And I’ve certainly grown since the beginning of this band physically, mentally, eye makeup-wise. I still like a good smokey eye, just a little less extreme. I’ve taken it down everyday!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Gossip Girl' star explained that she would no longer call acting her "passion" even though it was once and explained that music was just something she stumbled and is unsure if she will ever return to starring on TV and in movies.

She told ELLE: "Personally, I don’t really consider myself an actress. I wouldn’t call it a passion. It was just something I always did, I kind of didn’t know anything differently and music was something I was always doing, just behind the scenes. I was always writing songs and playing instruments and singing and it just took. I had to get to a certain age and growing pains came with that because it’s all me. There’s no script. There’s no director. There’s no outside forces. It’s all me. It’s a wonderful career, a wonderful job. I think when I was younger, a lot of my quotes got misinterpreted—I was very drastic with my language [laughs]. It was always fine. It was never something I truly loved. That’s not to say that I’ll never play a character in a movie or something, but it’s not something I’m pursuing at all. Acting is something I did and maybe I’ll do it again. Who knows? But music will forever be a constant. It’s not going anywhere."