A behind-the-scenes video shows the making of the soundtrack for 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have released the video 'Making the Music' for compositions featured in the upcoming game – which is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

The team of composers and audio producers take fans behind the scenes into some of their decision-making processes and the complexity of creating new orchestral pieces set in the 1800s wizarding world.

Composer Chuck E. Myers describes his experience working on 'Hogwarts Legacy' over the past four years as a project that was once in a lifetime and Audio Producer Nathan Ayoubi discusses how the game's sounds enhance the overall experience for the player – being simultaneously new and fresh while also nostalgic.

Composer Peter Murray explains how the team balanced the original composition with the music featured in the 'Harry Potter' films.

To create an ancient melody representative of Hogwarts, the team brought in unique instruments such as the 'thunder sheet' – a giant piece of sheet metal – and a waterphone to make the sounds of magic.

As music accounts for every movement the player makes in the game, the composers were challenged to balance the darker side of the game with slow emotional strings to help guide the player and enhance the overall experience.

Exploring the common rooms in each of the Hogwarts houses, the team have infused different dynamic personalities through the use of music.

The original score serves as an additional character in the game and immerses the player in the complex wizarding world.