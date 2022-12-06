Naomi Campbell led the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

The 52-year-old supermodel made an appearance at the annual ceremony organised by the British Fashion Council on Monday (05.12.22) where she introduced the Fashion Salute Show segment in remembrance of the late monarch, who died in September at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign.

Naomi - who attended the event wearing a long sequinned silver gown - said: "Her Majesty approved of the work of the BFC and helped encourage the future of young creative talent."

Designer brands taking part in the segment included the likes of taking part included Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Christopher Kane, David Koma, Dunhill, Edward Crutchley, Erdem, Halpern, Harris Reed, JW Anderson, Matty Bovan, Molly Goddard, Roksanda, Roland Mouret, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Stephen Jones, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham and Zandra Rhodes before closing off with a bagpipe as a nod to the Queen's love for the Scottish instrument.

Full list of winners:

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

BFC Foundation Award: S.S.Daley

Independent British Brand: Wales Bonner

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack

Leaders of Change, Creativity: Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris Reed, Ibrahim Kamara, Raf Simons

Leaders of Change, Environment: Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia

Leaders of Change, People: Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinéad Burke, Rafael Pavarotti

Model of the Year Award: Bella Hadid

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry