Pete Davidson has listed his Staten Island home for $1.3 million.

The 29-year-old comedian has put his condo in the Georgetown neighbourhood on the market, after previously announcing that he was moving to Brooklyn.

Amy Arnone - who represents the Jason Mitchell Group, which holds the listing - told PEOPLE: "We are elated to be a part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with.

"Pete's property is well appointed with a modern interior, luxurious amenities and spectacular views."

The Staten Island property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as offering spectacular views of the New York City skyline from a private terrace. It is also closely situated to the Staten Island ferry.

Meanwhile, Pete started dating Emily Ratajkowski in October, and a source recently revealed that the model is "super into" the comedy star.

The brunette beauty joined Pete to celebrate his 29th birthday last month, and there has been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo since they started dating.

The source said: "Emily is super into Pete right now.

"It's still very new, but they have been in non-stop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

The 'King of Staten Island' star - who has previously dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber - and Emily have developed a strong bond over recent weeks.

However, the high-profile duo are keeping their romance "chill" for the time being.

The insider explained: "It's a chill relationship so far. There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.

"Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."