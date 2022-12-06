Billie Eilish finds it impossible to describe her own fame.

The 20-year-old star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - believes that most people would struggle to relate to her experience of fame.

She shared: "It's like trying to explain a colour that doesn't exist."

In 2019, Katy Perry urged Billie to call her if she wanted to talk to someone who understood the pressures of fame.

The 'No Time to Die' hitmaker told the BBC: "I should call her up. At the time I just didn't believe her. It was already so crazy. I couldn't imagine it being crazier."

Despite this, Billie doesn't feel under any pressure to explain herself to other people.

She said: "I don't look at myself like I am something to explain. I just exist. I'm a person."

Earlier this year, Billie admitted to being "very depressed" during the early years of her career.

The chart-topping star struggled to enjoy her early success in the music business - but Billie is now in a much better frame of mind.

The singer - who was just 17 when she released her debut album - shared: "I really, really love it, and it’s really nice to be able to say that now, because I really didn’t love it for a couple of years.

"The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had."

Billie has made a series of behind-the-scenes changes over recent years and her entire outlook has been transformed.

She explained: "I was kind of in this zone of like, I don’t want to be here. Stupid little kid and I’ve made changes.

"Then we got a kind of less brutal touring schedule and we got more people and we didn’t have to do it all ourselves any more. And it just became really really enjoyable."