A man has been arrested after an egg was reportedly thrown in the direction of King Charles.

The 74-year-old monarch was on a walkabout in Luton town centre on Tuesday (06.12.22) when the alleged incident took place, and the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Bedfordshire Police has confirmed that the man - who is in his twenties - was detained and held in custody.

Charles met residents and community leaders - including volunteers at the Sikh Soup Kitchen - during his visit to Luton.

The monarch also opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple and rode Luton Airport's new shuttle system.

However, his visit was overshadowed by the egg-throwing incident. The king was steered away from the crowds while the man was arrested by police officers and then led away from the scene.

In November, meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were thrown at the king during a visit to York.

The climate activist was bundled to the ground by four police officers and arrested for chucking eggs at the monarch.

He was heard screaming: "This country was built on the blood of slaves."

In response to his behaviour, onlookers yelled: "God save the king!"

Charles ascended to the throne in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and his coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The ceremony will see the king crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, with the historic service being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Buckingham Palace previously said: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."