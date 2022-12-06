Christina Ricci thinks Jenna Ortega is "amazing".

The 42-year-old actress starred as Wednesday Addams in the 'Addams Family' movies in the early 90s, but Christina has now heaped praise on Jenna, who plays the fictional character in the new Netflix series, 'Wednesday'.

Christina - who has another role in the new show - said: "I loved being Wednesday.

"I’m very proud of that role. I also think Jenna Ortega is amazing. She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now ... [and] those two things can be true at the same time!"

Christina also revealed that she isn't worrying about the inevitable comparisons between herself and Jenna.

She told Elle magazine: "I knew there would be comparison between the old [Addams Family] movies and 'Wednesday'. That’s a natural inclination. But the ‘who was a better Wednesday?’ thing is unreal."

Meanwhile, Jenna recently revealed that she never asked Christina for any advice on the set of 'Wednesday'.

The 20-year-old actress resisted the temptation to turn to her co-star for some tips.

She explained: "I think when [Christina] was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other. I don't think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing."

Jenna admitted that she didn't "want to be too much like [Christina]" with her portrayal of Wednesday.

The actress - who also stars alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman - said: "I felt like I didn't want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago. For the sake of my own benefit, but two, yeah, I didn't want to rip her off and I didn't want to be too much like her."