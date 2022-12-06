'Abbott Elementary' leads the list of nominees in the TV categories for the Critics Choice Awards.
The mockumentary sitcom - which stars the likes of Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James - has been nominated for six awards in total, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actress In A Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.
Quinta, 32, will compete with Christina Applegate, Kaley Cuoco, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Devery Jacobs and Jean Smart for the Best Actress In A Comedy Series gong.
Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams have both been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series award alongside Brandon Scott Jones, Leslie Jordan, James Marsdenm and Henry Winkler.
Similarly, Janelle and Sheryl have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category.
Elsewhere, 'Better Call Saul' has received five nominations in total, including Best Drama Series.
Bob Odenkirk - who plays the part of Saul Goodman on the show - has been nominated for the Best Actor In A Drama Series gong, while Giancarlo Esposito, Carol Burnett and Rhea Seehorn have also been nominated for awards.
Meanwhile, 'Gaslit', 'Reservation Dogs' and 'The Good Fight' have all been nominated for four gongs each.
The winners will be announced on January 15, when the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala will be staged at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Ed Martin, the co-president of the Critics Choice Association TV Branch, is already looking to the ceremony.
He said: "As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programmes that were considered to become this year's nominees.
"Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honouring the year's finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony."
Critics Choice Awards nominations:
Best Drama Series:
Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
Best Actor In A Drama Series:
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress In A Drama Series:
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series:
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson – Evil
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series:
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Julia Garner – Ozark
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Best Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Best Actor In A Comedy Series:
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader – Barry
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Best Actress In A Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
James Marsden – Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series:
The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam and Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Best Movie Made For Television:
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:
Ben Foster – The Survivor
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television:
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew Goode – The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Shea Whigham – Gaslit
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey – Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple – The Offer
Best Foreign Language Series:
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Tehran
Best Animated Series:
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Best Talk Show:
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special:
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early