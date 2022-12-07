Joss Stone feels "very, very grateful" to be alive.

The 35-year-old singer gave birth to her son Shackleton via emergency C-section in October, and Joss feels a sense of relief after spending 30 hours in labour.

The blonde beauty - who also has Violet, 21 months, with Cody DaLuz - shared: "You know, it's nice to be alive. It really is. I'm very, very grateful for it."

Joss admits that "everything went a bit wrong" during her labour, and the 'You Had Me' hitmaker has thanked doctors for keeping her alive.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, we all of us moms have our best stories and many of us have war stories kind of with the birth. And I was hoping to not be one of those.

"I wanted to be like, 'Oh, you have beautiful four-hour labour. And then I just sneezed, and he fell out.' But no, that's not what happened. But I'm here and there was 15 doctors that just like swarmed in when everything went a bit wrong. And they saved my life and saved my baby's life for me. I felt truly like they were angels."

Joss recently revealed that she'd love to have more children.

She explained: "I definitely want to have more children. The doctor has said I can have another one but I definitely can't give birth naturally because my uterus split."

The singer is now open to the idea of adopting a child, adding that she'd like "as many kids as [she] can".

Joss said: "I've always wanted to adopt and Cody was adopted so he wants to adopt, too. We'll see but I'd like as many kids as I can."