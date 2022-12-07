Mariah Carey's kids have "inherited" her musical talent.

The 52-year-old singer has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and she's suggested that they could follow in her footsteps.

She told E! News: "Rocky is a technical genius. He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him.

"He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."

Mariah loves her kids "to tears" and she can't wait to see what they become in the future.

The 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker - who was married to Nick between 2008 and 2016 - said: "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!"

Moroccan and Monroe made a surprise appearance during Mariah's performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

And the blonde beauty loved having them by her side during the event.

She shared: "When they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it.

"It's such a joy to be able to watch them when they're fully engaged, relating to their other friends - many of which are aspiring singers or dancers who weren't born into the entertainment world."

Meanwhile, Mariah recently claimed that her life is "more layered" than people imagine.

The singer - who is working on a TV series based on her memoir - believes her route to superstardom has been more complicated than people realise.

Mariah - who released her memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', in 2020 - shared: "My life in general is actually much more layered than what people know or what is even in the book.

"People who have been friends with me for years were like, ‘How come you never told me all of this happened to you?’ At this point in my life, it’s about doing things that I really want to do."