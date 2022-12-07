‚Abbott Elementary‘ führt die Liste der Nominierten in den TV-Kategorien für die diesjährigen Critics Choice Awards an.

Die Mockumentary-Sitcom – mit Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph und Janelle James in den Hauptrollen – wurde für insgesamt sechs Preise nominiert, darunter „Beste Comedy-Serie“, „Beste Schauspielerin in einer Comedy-Serie“, „Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie“ und „Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie“.

Quinta (32) wird mit Christina Applegate, Kaley Cuoco, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Devery Jacobs und Jean Smart um den Preis als beste Schauspielerin konkurrieren. Chris Perfetti und Tyler James Williams wurden beide neben Brandon Scott Jones, Leslie Jordan, James Marsdenm und Henry Winkler für den Preis als bester Nebendarsteller nominiert. Außerdem wurden Janelle und Sheryl beide in der Kategorie „Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie“ nominiert.

An anderer Stelle hat ‚Better Call Saul‘ insgesamt fünf Nominierungen erhalten, darunter für „Beste Dramaserie“. Bob Odenkirk – der die Rolle des Saul Goodman in der Show spielt – wurde außerdem für „Bester Schauspieler in einer Drama-Serie“ nominiert, während Giancarlo Esposito, Carol Burnett und Rhea Seehorn ebenfalls für Preise nominiert wurden.

Nominierungen für die Critics Choice Awards:

Best Drama Series:

Andor

Bad Sisters

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

Best Actor In A Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress In A Drama Series:

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series:

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson – Evil

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series:

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Julia Garner – Ozark

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Best Actor In A Comedy Series:

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader – Barry

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Best Actress In A Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat

James Marsden – Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series:

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam and Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

Best Movie Made For Television:

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:

Ben Foster – The Survivor

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television:

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Matthew Goode – The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Shea Whigham – Gaslit

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey – Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Juno Temple – The Offer

Best Foreign Language Series:

1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Tehran

Best Animated Series:

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

Best Talk Show:

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special:

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early