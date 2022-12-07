‚Abbott Elementary‘ führt die Liste der Nominierten in den TV-Kategorien für die diesjährigen Critics Choice Awards an.
Die Mockumentary-Sitcom – mit Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph und Janelle James in den Hauptrollen – wurde für insgesamt sechs Preise nominiert, darunter „Beste Comedy-Serie“, „Beste Schauspielerin in einer Comedy-Serie“, „Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedy-Serie“ und „Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie“.
Quinta (32) wird mit Christina Applegate, Kaley Cuoco, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Devery Jacobs und Jean Smart um den Preis als beste Schauspielerin konkurrieren. Chris Perfetti und Tyler James Williams wurden beide neben Brandon Scott Jones, Leslie Jordan, James Marsdenm und Henry Winkler für den Preis als bester Nebendarsteller nominiert. Außerdem wurden Janelle und Sheryl beide in der Kategorie „Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie“ nominiert.
An anderer Stelle hat ‚Better Call Saul‘ insgesamt fünf Nominierungen erhalten, darunter für „Beste Dramaserie“. Bob Odenkirk – der die Rolle des Saul Goodman in der Show spielt – wurde außerdem für „Bester Schauspieler in einer Drama-Serie“ nominiert, während Giancarlo Esposito, Carol Burnett und Rhea Seehorn ebenfalls für Preise nominiert wurden.
Nominierungen für die Critics Choice Awards:
Best Drama Series:
Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
Best Actor In A Drama Series:
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress In A Drama Series:
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series:
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson – Evil
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series:
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Julia Garner – Ozark
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Best Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Best Actor In A Comedy Series:
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader – Barry
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Best Actress In A Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
James Marsden – Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series:
The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam and Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Best Movie Made For Television:
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:
Ben Foster – The Survivor
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television:
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew Goode – The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Shea Whigham – Gaslit
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey – Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple – The Offer
Best Foreign Language Series:
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Tehran
Best Animated Series:
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Best Talk Show:
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special:
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early