Selma Blair has described Sarah Michelle Gellar as her "good luck charm".

The 50-year-old actress won a People's Choice Award for best competition contestant on Tuesday night (06.12.22) following her inspirational run on 'Dancing With the Stars' after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018.

Taking to the stage, she accepted the prize from her longtime friend and said: "Oh my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah. Good luck charm, for sure!"

She was referring to the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, when the pair took home the trophy for best kiss for their scene in 'Cruel Intentions'.

Selma also used her speech this week to pay tribute to the 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star for the way she's supported her over the years.

She added: "Really, thank you to Sarah for being here for everything, that means something to me.

"This is kinda a huge deal for me, I've been in this town a long time and I have so many amazing friends that win things like this."

She described the feeling of winning the prize for her 'Dancing With The Stars' stint as "amazing".

She continued: "I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much after the last few years of learning how to connect and be supported by people.

"Thank you to Sasha [Farber] for being my partner and finding a way to help me move."

Earlier in the night, Sarah opened up about her friendship with Selma and recalled "pushing her around in a wheelchair" after her MS diagnosis.

She told reporters: "Every journey with Selma is its own experience and its own milestone, and to think three or four years ago, I was pushing her around in a wheelchair and now she's dancing on national television, its really mind-blowing. She's my inspiration for trying new things."