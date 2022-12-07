Khloe Kardashian almost missed her and Kris Jenner's acceptance speech for Best Reality TV Show at the People's Choice Awards.

The Good American founder confessed she was busy trying to "fix my hair" when 'The Kardashians' was announced as the winner of the award at the Santa Monica ceremony on Tuesday night (06.12.22).

Kris said on stage at The Barker Hangar: "Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago.

"Oh, here she comes! Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!"

After dashing up on stage, Khloe, 38, said: "I am out of breath.

"I was trying to fix my hair."

The mother-of-two later took to her Instagram Story to explain her hair issues and admitted it was "champagne f****** problems".

She then thanked fans of the family's Hulu show: "Thank you guys so much.

"I am so honoured and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it."

Kris, 67, confirmed work on season there of the programme has already begun.

She added: "We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on season three right now and it couldn't be better."

'The Kardashians' beat off stiff competition from the likes of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht', 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Selling Sunset'.

Khloe was also named Reality TV star of 2022 over her sister Kim Kardashian, Chrishell Stause ('Selling Sunset'), Kyle Richards ('The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills') and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino ('Jersey Shore: Family Vacation').