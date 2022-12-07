Jenna Ortega made her costumes "work" on 'Wednesday.'

The 20-year-old actress stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit which serves as a spin-off to 'The Addams Family' series and costume designer Mark Sutherland has explained that he created a more "modern" look for the character - who first appeared as a comic strip character in 1938and is famed for her long black pigtails and dark dress sense - so she could appeal to the new generation.

He said: "I think Wednesday has more of a modern look now and [we wanted to] just to try to relate to that generation that is going to be watching her. And also, there's a lot of fashion within her costume. There are different labels that we use [like the character's Alaïa prom dress] and [we] integrated different things that we had and had stuff made. And then from a distance, it was great to see her big chunky trainers, stripey socks, [and] the stripey T-shirt. Whatever she was doing, she would always have some elements of Wednesday with her.

"Also, Jenna [Ortega] made those costumes work, just with her performance: the way she walks, the way she talks. And it was interesting, once you started putting the costumes on her, then Wednesday would appear."

Mark went on to add that the "biggest" part of Wednesday's overall gothic look was her skirt and that the item was actually constructed of several separate layers so Jenna could exhibit movement on set and play out the action scenes.

He told PopSugar: "I think the skirt is definitely the biggest thing. You can tell when she moves: you see the different fabrics that are underneath it. That skirt is made up of so many individual pieces: it's just strips on strips of fabric laid on top of each other. So, basically every time she moves, the skirt separates so you see a different fabric in the silhouette underneath. But when she stands still, it closes. So, it's all about the movement that she has and we really took into consideration that there is an action part of Wednesday Addams within the series so we [thought about] the movements that she'd be doing, [like] fight scenes."