Cole Sprouse is to star in 'I Wish You All The Best'.

The 30-year-old actor is the newest addition to the cast of Tommy Dorfman's directorial debut.

Cole will star alongside Corey Fogelmanis, Alexandra Daddario, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Amy Landecker, Judson Mills, Lexi Underwood, Lisa Yamada and Brian Michael Smith.

The film tells the story of the creative, bright but introverted Ben (Fogelmanis), a non-binary teen who has spent their life pretending to be the perfect 'son' to their ultra-religious Southern parents.

When Ben is kicked out of the house and movies in with their estranged sister – they embark on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him about love, friendship and family.

Sprouse will play Ben's brother-in-law Thomas, who alongside his wife Hannah (Daddario), takes Ben in after they've been kicked out of their conservative parents' home.

Cole also stars in the teen drama TV series 'Riverdale' as Jughead Jones but is now looking forward to moving on with the final season of the show due to air next year.

He said: "I'm not a creative forced behind ('Riverdale'). I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Sprouse shot to fame with his brother Dylan on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' but explained that he only went into acting to support his family rather than for the fame.

He explained: "There's two kinds of kids that start acting in the industry. There's the kids that choose it and there's kids like my brother and I, who had to put food on the table of a single mother."