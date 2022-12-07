'Call of Duty' is to be released on Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years.

The first-person shooter video game is developed by the soon-to-be Microsoft-owned Activision and CEO Phil Spencer revealed in a series of tweets on Wednesday (07.12.22) that the game will now be available on devices such as the Nintendo Switch, and the Steam Deck.

He tweeted: "Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to

@Nintendo

following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play.

@ATVI_AB"

The gaming boss went on to add that Microsoft will also continue to stream the game on rival console XBox following the merger with Activision Blizzard.

He added: "I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on

@Steam

simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King"