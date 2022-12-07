'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake' will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The upcoming platform game is based on the long-running Nickelodeon series 'SpongeBob SquarePants' - which follows the adventures of a sea sponge and his friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom - and will see the player take on the title character as they navigate through several different worlds, with a release date set for January next year.

Developers THQ said in a tweet: "Get ready! You probably should not buy long-lost treasures of the Seven Seas from a mysterious fortune teller on a budget, but you can definitely trust us with your pre-order for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – coming January 31, 2023! Pre-order now and receive the Official Costume Pack including 7 additional costumes for FREE – but only because you will look so dashing in them."

The game will also be released on Microsoft XBox as well as Windows, and Playstation 4 and joins a long list of other games inspired by the animated favourite - which has been on screen since 1999 - including the likes of 'SpongeBob's Truth or Square', 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Plankton's Robotic Revenge' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.'

A game description reads: "Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle—with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!"

Pre-order 'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake' at https://cosmicshake.thqnordic.com/