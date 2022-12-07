Tesla has launched EVs (Electric Vehicles) in Thailand.

The US automotive and clean energy firm made two electric vehicle (EV) models, Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, available to order in the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday (07.12.22).

The cars will be delivered next year.

What's more, Elon Musk's company is promised “at least 10 Supercharging stations by 2023."

Meanwhile, Tesla has recently recalled more than 40,000 cars in the US.

The company was forced to recall the cars after a potential power-steering problem was discovered.

It's been suggested that the fault may cause the power-steering assist system to fail when the vehicle travels over particularly rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

However, the company has already released a software update designed to recalibrate the system. And Telsa - which issued 17 recall notices in 2022 - has revealed that as far as it is aware, the problem has not led to any injuries or deaths.

The issue is also specific to the 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles.

In 2021, meanwhile, Tesla recalled a large number of Model S and Model X cars due to tech failures with the vehicles.

The problem centred on failing touchscreens regulators in some of the cars in the US.

Tesla confirmed that it decided to "voluntarily" recall the cars.

In an email seen by the BBC, the company said at the time: "There is no need at this time to contact us as we will notify you when the parts become available.

"We kindly ask that you do not schedule a service appointment unless you receive a vehicle alert signalling memory-storage-device degradation or are actively experiencing a persistent blank centre display that does not recover after restarting the touchscreen."