Ryan Reynolds says his family give him "more strength than any man could possibly deserve".

The 46-year-old actor - who has daughters Inez, six, Betty, three, and James, turning eight this month, with wife Blake Lively, and the couple are expecting their fourth child - was honoured with the People's Choice Icon award at the ceremony on Tuesday night (06.12.22) and used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his loved ones.

He said: “It's gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I'm here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while....

"But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness.

“I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

While Ryan admitted he had a lot of people to thank, he made sure the focus was on his family.

He told the audience at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California: "I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family.

"To my mom, to my three brothers…and to my dad who left us a few years ago. Boy, if he could see all the things that have been going on, he wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff, he’d be most blown away by his three little granddaughters.

"Wherever he is right now. I promise you he’s probably not watching the People’s Choice Awards.

“But to my original family, thank you for making me who I am. Thank you for your unfailing support of me, despite some pretty damn questionable years."

Meanwhile, the 'Welcome To Wrexham' star joked receiving the icon award was like speaking at his own funeral.

He quipped: "I feel like I'm at my funeral, except I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for icon. Been avoiding it for years but here we are."