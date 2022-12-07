WhatsApp adds Meta's avatars

Published
2022/12/07 11:00 (GMT)

WhatsApp users can now create avatars for use as stickers.

The Meta-owned messaging service has given users a way to represent their personality with the avatars that were already available on Facebook and Instagram.

There are 36 custom stickers with different expressions, which can be used as a profile picture or sent in chat.

Meta wrote in a blog post: “Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family.

“It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.”

WhatsApp has vowed to add some “style enhancements” to “make avatars even better over time”.

