Pete Doherty is said to have told fans he is to become a dad for the third time.

The former Libertines singer, 43, was reported by The Sun on Wednesday (07.12.22) to have announced the news at a concert on Monday night.

Pete and his wife Katia de Vidas were playing at the time in their band, the Puta Madres, in Strasbourg, France, with a source telling the publication: “They happily talked about the news with fans who waited behind to speak to them after the show.”

It came a day after multiple sources told MailOnline the couple were expecting.

Pete, whose exes include Kate Moss, has been in a relationship with pianist Katia since 2012, and has son Astile, 19, and daughter Aisling, 11, from previous relationships.

He now lives in France with Katia after they married in October, and insists he has been clean of heroin for three-and-a-half years and has also quit drinking.

Their wedding was a private ceremony at the Domaine Saint Clair hotel, France, in September 2021 and came two days after they confirmed their engagement.

Pete’s relationship with Kate Moss ended when he failed to complete a rehab stay in Arizona, USA, and he infamously drew a portrait of himself and the supermodel using crayons and his blood in 2005, before they finally split in 2007.

His son Astile is from his relationship with Lisa Moorish, and he shares his daughter Aisling with model Lindi Hingston.

Pete has also told how he had a relationship with Amy Winehouse before her death in 2011 aged 27.

He told The Mail On Sunday in 2012: “Amy and I were lovers. I loved her then and, well, I still do today.

“But towards the end, as only lovers can, she became quite mean and cruel to me. She didn't suffer fools... and believe me, she had a mean right hook.”

He last year said he has replaced his partying and drug abuse with country walks, sleeping and eating French cheese with water.