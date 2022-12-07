Naomi Ackie "stopped giving a s***" when she turned 30.

The 'Master of None' actress - who is starring as late music legend Whitney Houston in upcoming biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' - reached her milestone birthday earlier this year and while she initially had reservations about entering the new decade, she has since realised there is "so much more" to her than just her looks.

She said: "My thirties are actually amazing. When people would tell me, “Nay, when you turn 30 you will stop giving a s***,' I was like, “Sure...” But turning 30 and doing Whitney, I actually don’t give a shit. I spent so many years thinking: If only my thighs were thinner, If only my arms wouldn’t wobble as much, if only my cheekbones, or my teeth... Now I’m thinking there’s so much more to me than what I look like or whether I fit in. My thirties are giving me a little bit more confidence and stability in myself."

The award-winning star went on to add that the 'I Have Nothing' songstress - who sold 200 million records throughout her career but was found dead at the age of 48 in 2012 after enduring years of personal problems - had a "alot of love" and "triumphed" in the amount of music she left behind before adding that the projects she takes on as an actress are a reflection of what she believes in.

She told ELLE UK : "With biopics, everyone knows the story, so it wasn’t like we could go through the whole thing and be like, “Everything was fine!” But at the same time, most people live their lives dealing with really hard things and finding joy. The triumph is that she’s left us with a huge amount of music, and that she did have love.‘I think the projects that you choose tell audiences something about you: something that you believe in, or want to investigate. The projects that I have under my belt are all really parts of me. I’ve been watching House of the Dragon, and I was like, “OK, I want to play a queen now.” I want to play Cleopatra, or something crazy like that!"

