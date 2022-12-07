Sir Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack after he collapsed at a football match.

The 77-year-old singer revealed his boy, 11, turned blue and was unconscious before he was taken away by ambulance when he took a fall while playing for the Young Hoops Under-12s team – which turned out to have been caused by a panic attack sparked by the pressure of striving to perform well in the game.

Without specifying when the incident happened, Rod told FourFourTwo magazine: “We thought my boy had a heart attack. He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down.

“It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.

“Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he’s still not back. In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”

Dad-of-eight Rod shares his children with five different women, including sons Alastair, 16 and Aiden, with his wife Penny, 51.

He also has Kimberly, 43, Sean, 42, from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, as well as daughter Ruby, 35, from his relationship with 63-year-old model Kelly Emberg.

Rod last month told fans on Instagram his brother Bob had died aged 88, two months after he lost his other sibling Don.

He said he had lost “two of my best mates in the space of two months”, adding: “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’ Sir Rod Stewart.“

Rod did not give a cause of death for Bob, and Don died aged 94 two days before the passing of Queen Elizabeth on September 8 aged 96.

The singer said online at the time: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.

“The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.”