Cheryl is set to make her West End debut in '2:22 A Ghost Story'.

The former Girls Aloud singer is set to play Jenny in the popular show, after the role was played by Lily Allen, Giovanna Fletcher and Laura Whitmore, with her performances running from January to April at the Lyric Theatre, London.

She announced on Instagram: "Hey!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller @222aghoststory !!

"I will be playing the role of Jenny from January - April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT!"

The star admitted acting on stage is "totally new" for her, but she's looking forward to the challenge.

She continued: "It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out (and) some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now….whenever you’re ready !! #222aghoststory."

Her fans and friends, including former 'X Factor' star Rylan Clark, congratulated her, with Rylan replying to her news online: "OH MY GAAAD."

Giovanna commented: "Whoooooop!!! A fresh Jenny dance! Welcome to the family. Xx."

The play, written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, follows Jenny, whose husband Sam is sceptical when she becomes convinced her home is haunted, and they end up rowing with their dinner party guests Lauren and her new partner Ben over the issue.

Director Matthew previously hailed the impact the production has previously had on viewers, saying: "'2:22' had an extraordinary effect on audiences. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

"They loved the play and the surprises in the casting. We now have a completely new cast – again full of rich surprises.

"I can’t wait for audiences to find out who the new cast are and for us all to relish their new interpretation of the scary and funny phenomenon that is 2:22."