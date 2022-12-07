Kenan Thompson has praised Keke Palmer after she pitched the 'Kenan and Kel' reunion skit.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star was joined by guest host Keke Palmer and his former co-star Kel Mitchell for a special sketch over the weekend which saw them reprise their memorable Nickelodeon roles.

Speaking at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night (06.12.22), Kenan told Extra: "Shout-out to Keke Palmer. She had a brilliant idea. She told me, like, ‘I got an idea, Kenan and Kelly.

"That’s all she said. I was like, ‘I know exactly what you mean.’ Then, we wrote it... shout-out to the brilliant writers who put that thing together.

"It went crazy-good at the table Wednesday and I called Kel that night to see if he was available because he be working. He was around so he hopped on a plane and we got it done on Friday."

Kel, who made a cameo appearance near the end of the skit as his character was revealed as the father of Keke's unborn baby, admitted he "loved" getting the call from his longtime friend.

He said: "Every time he calls, I’m there. It was hilarious, man. Shout-out to Keke, she did an amazing job. The set looked amazing. It looked like the 'Kenan and Kel' set.”

Meanwhile, Kenan is returning to 'SNL' without co-star and pal Pete Davidson, and he admitted he always misses his former cast mates when they move on.

He said: "I miss all my friends. It’s the inevitability of time, I guess. People got to go on their trajectories.”

He also weighed in on the public's fascination with Pete's dating life, including his recent ex Kim Kardashian, and he thinks it comes from him just being a "good dude".

He added: "He's a good dude... I think that's the most endearing to people along with everything else, I guess."