Zoe Saldana says that James Cameron's attitude was "infectious" during the making of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

The 44-year-old actress reprises her role as Neytiri in James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi epic 'Avatar' and explained how the filmmaker set the tone during the making of the movie to get the best out of a cast that also includes Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver.

Speaking at the world premiere of the film in London on Tuesday (06.12.22), Zoe said: "When you work with a filmmaker like James Cameron, he provides so many resources that you get to absorb and utilise to transport yourself where you need to go.

"He raises the bar for himself, he gives 120 per cent of himself. So when you work with someone like that, it's infectious."

Meanwhile, Zoe recently bemoaned the fact that she had been "stuck" in big franchises after also appearing in 'Star Trek' and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She said: "I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises.

"I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love.

"But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles."