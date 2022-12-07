Olivia Colman flew to Denmark to pack humanitarian kits for families in Ukraine.

The 48-year-old actress - who serves as UNICEF UK President - visited Copenhagen this week to help aid workers at the organisation's Global Supply and Logistics Hub.

She described her visit as a "privilege", and Olivia was keen packing supplies which will be sent to families in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

She added items to the UNICEF Early Child Development kit, which includes puzzles, games and balls as well as a hand-written note from the star.

The goal with the kits is to encourage social interaction and development of children, and help their recovery after witnessing the horrors of war.

She said: "It's been such a privilege to see the brilliant work that the UNICEF Global Supply Division do, responding to emergencies across the world for an incredible 60 years.

"I was fortunate enough to see some of the humanitarian kits that are being sent to countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Somalia – where children are facing war, drought and unrest on an unimaginable scale.

"These education and development kits, medical kits and midwifery kits allow UNICEF to support the most vulnerable children and families, wherever they are.

"Children such as those in Ukraine, who continue to be killed and injured by the terrible violence happening around them.

"With the humanitarian need in Ukraine continuing to grow, it's vitally important that UNICEF is able to maintain the support it is offering to the country's 7.5 million children, so please donate what you can on the UNICEF UK website."

Meanwhile, 'The Crown' actress has also reflected on why this work is so vital.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It's so important that children can receive this kind of support. A bomb is dropped, you lose everything.

"You lose your right and your ability to be clean and to feel safe, and for children their right to play and learn and feel nourished and looked after and cared for. And that's why this is so important."