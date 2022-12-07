The England squad are keeping themselves occupied by playing card game Werewolf during the World Cup in Qatar.

Three Lions players are spending evenings at the team's hotel in Souq Al-Wakra playing the game that requires deceit and strategic thinking.

The game, also known as Wolf, is based on one of roleplay and deduction called 'Mafia' created by Russian psychology student Dimitry Davidoff in 1986.

It pits a small informed group - the wolves - against a larger uninformed majority, the villagers, and each group tries to deceive the other.

England captain Harry Kane wrote in the latest edition of the team's World Cup diary: "When we are back at the hotel, like the rest of the players, I will get involved with things like basketball and the card game Wolf.

"There are about 16 or 17 of us who play Wolf and it is a great way to kill some time. In the evenings, we often play a few games of that and getting everyone together also helps with the team bonding as well.

"It is a card game about trying to deceive the rest of the group. So if there are 12 of you, there will be three people who are wolves and they have to take people out while the rest of you try to find out who they are. You try to put people under pressure to see if their stories add up and it's a really good game."

Harry continued: "I am ok at it. I don't give too much away, whether I am the wolf or a villager. When they put the wolf card in, you have to start lying and it is not easy so I think I am a better villager than I am a wolf - there are definitely a few who are better than me at deceiving people for sure!"