Rankin says Queen Elizabeth was an expert in the “art” of diplomatically getting what she wanted.

The photographer, 56, born John Rankin Waddell, famously captured the late monarch in 2001 to mark her Golden Jubilee.

He told MailOnline on Wednesday (07.12.22) about how she was able to calmly tell him “no” about his ideas: “When the photo came back, the Palace rejected one and approved another, but the one they rejected was the one they ended up using everywhere – with the Union Jack.

“They perhaps rejected it because it was very nationalistic. It maybe felt wrong at the time, but it was amazing picture. I don’t always think that about my work because I am very obsessive.

“But the Queen said, ‘I like the stitching on the flag’, and that was her way of saying which one she wanted me to use without explicitly saying it.

“That’s an art in itself.”

Rankin had intended to photograph the Queen – who died on September 8 aged 96 – with a sword in her hand in her throne room, but she declined, saying she didn’t like her hands.

He added: “I’m not sure if she did or didn’t like her hands but I think in hindsight she said she didn’t.”

Rankin also said about changing his mind about the Queen by working with her: “I was probably a Republican when I went and by the time I researched her and photographed her, I was a big supporter of her.

“Maybe not a supporter of the whole of the royal family but certainly her. She was my queen and I totally respected her as that person.

“She did so much good – and the royal family bring so much good to the country. It’s easy to forget.”

He also said he has huge regret over turning down the chance to photograph King Charles when he was still a prince.

He said: “I was asked to photograph him for the ‘Big Issue’ but the dates didn’t work out.

“I was also a bit reluctant, I wasn’t sure. But I’ve since kicked myself. It wouldn’t have worked out because of the dates – but I am fascinated by people who are born into positions that they have very little choice about.

“In the same way people are born into poverty, I am fascinated by that.”