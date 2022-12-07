Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has blasted the decision to drop him from the Portugal side.

The former Manchester United star was brought on as a substitute win 17 minutes to go in his country's 6-1 World Cup win over Switzerland on Tuesday night (07.12.22) during which his replacement Goncalo Ramos scored three times as the team progressed to the quarter finals.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Georgina wrote: "Congratulations Portugal! While the 11 players sang the anthem all targets on you.

"What a shame we didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name.

"I hope God and your dear friend [manager Fernando Santos] hold hands and make us vibrate one more night."

After the game, Ronaldo was seen walking across the pitch on his own towards the tunnel, with his teammates still celebrating as a group.

The World Cup comes after the 37-year-old legend parted ways with Manchester United after he launched an attack on the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

He had his £500,000-a-week contract ended with “immediate effect” days after the interview, with United saying last month: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

He released his own statement following the news, writing: “Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”