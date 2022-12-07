Boris Becker will reportedly travel back to Germany on a paid-for private jet when he is freed from jail.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 54, has also apparently been signed for a interview with a German broadcaster about his imprisoning, MailOnline said on Wednesday. (07.12.22)

A source told the outlet, which said the jet would be waiting to pick him up when he is granted early release from jail: “Boris is still one of Germany’s most famous sportsmen and his first interview is much prized.

“There will be a great amount of interest in his release and the private jet ensures that he is not seen by other media.

“The TV company will be paying for the jet and is part of their agreement for the interview.”

MailOnline added Boris is set to be accompanied by Home Office officials to the jet from the prison and will most probably travel from VIP favourites Farnborough or Fairford airfields.

The Daily Mirror has reported Boris is to be deported to his German homeland at some stage this week eight months into his two-and-a-half year sentence for a £2.5 million bankruptcy fraud.

The publication said on Monday (05.12.22) he has been approved for a fast-track scheme that sends foreigners who commit crimes in the UK back to their home countries in a bid to free resources in British prisons.

Boris, who was sentenced in April after he hid £2.5milion in assets while declared bankrupt has spent the last eight months in HMP Huntercombe, Oxfordshire.

The Mirror reported his move back to Germany will mean he will not finish the rest of his prison sentence.

But it is believed Boris will not be able to return to Britain until the remaining length of his sentence has ended.

His former spokesman last month said: “We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas.”

More than 1,100 criminals were deported under the Early Removal Scheme from 2020 to 2021, with up to 135 days cut from sentences if offenders agree to go home.

Boris was found guilty after transferring around £390,000 from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Lilly Becker.

He also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, and hid a bank loan of almost £700,000, worth £1.1 million with interest, while also concealing tens of thousands of shares in a technology firm, which were valued at £66,000.