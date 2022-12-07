Offset only wants fans to share positive memories of his murdered Migos bandmate Takeoff.

The rapper made the plea on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (06.12.22) more than a month after Takeoff was shot dead aged 28 outside a Houston bowling alley November 1, with a suspect arrested earlier this month.

Offset, 30, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said alongside a picture of Jesus: “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in good light.”

TMZ reported the rapper may have been reacting to the latest social media rumours that Takeoff’s family are feuding over his estate as it’s believed he died without making a will.

Offset’s post also came a day after a lawyer for the man suspected of slaying Takeoff said her client claims he is innocent.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance on December 4 in which prosecutors and his defence attorneys agreed to hold a bond reduction hearing.

He was last week arrested on a murder charge and is being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

Court document showed he had a significant amount of cash on him and had planned to go to Mexico on an expedited passport when he was arrested.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as a crowd of more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling alley around 2.30a.m. on November 1.

It’s thought gunshots were fire during a row over a game of dice, at which Takeoff was an innocent bystander.

Police, who are still trying to track down witnesses, said another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries in the incident, and that at least two people opened fire.