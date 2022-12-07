Andrea Bocelli is set to star in a new 'Simpsons' short on Disney+.

The 64-year-old tenor and his 25-year-old son Matteo and ten-year-old daughter Virginia will all feature in 'The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad'', which launches on the Disney platform on December 15.

In the short, the Italian opera superstar and his children join forces to perform for Marge Simpson.

Homer Simpson, Marge's husband, organises for the Bocellis to perform for Marge as part of a spectacular Christmas gift.

'Feliz Navidad' - which appears on the Bocelli's new album, 'A Family Christmas' - will also be released as a single on December 15.

'The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad'' is the latest 'Simpsons' short to feature on the Disney platform, following 'Welcome to the Club', 'When Billie Met Lisa', 'Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap' and 'The Good, The Bart, and The Loki'.

In November, meanwhile, Andrea admitted that performing with his children will be "an incredibly moving moment".

The tenor joined forces with his two youngest kids to record a festive album, and he relished the experience.

He shared: "I think this album is basically their album because they worked a lot. Their voices are very fresh, very young and I'm very happy with this.

"It was a big responsibility to create an album with and for my children."

Andrea and his children are set to tour the US, and he can't wait to perform with them.

Andrea - who also has Amos, 27 - said: "Around the world, I did my best to bring the best music, especially the best Italian music.

"This year, we have this new project and for the first time, I will be on stage with my children. It will be an incredibly moving moment - I hope also for the audience."