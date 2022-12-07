Dwyane Wade thinks fatherhood is "hard".

The 40-year-old former NBA star has found parenthood to be a challenge, and he admits that there is more than one way to successfully raise a child.

Dwayne - who has Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20, with Siohvaughn Funches, as well as Xavier, nine, with Aja Metoyer and Kaavia, four, with Gabrielle Union - explained: "We all know that being a parent is hard.

"I mean, being a human in this world is hard. That's just starting as just that - that's not even putting black complexion to it."

Dwayne also explained that he has his own distinct way of parenting.

He told E! News: "To be a parent, I think we all have our own ways.

"It's not just one way. I know in the community that we come from, the black community, especially as a black man growing up, a lot of things was perceived as weak for us, and I understood it."

The former sports star relishes the challenges of parenthood, and he's determined to see his kids realise their potential.

He said: "Watching your kids grow up is an amazing thing. Try not to get in the way, but make sure you're there enough to help them reach their potential."

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently insisted that it's in his daughter's "best interest" to legally change her name and gender.

The former Olympian hit back at Siohvaughn, who objected to Zaya having her name and gender changed.

In court documents, he said: "While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya's mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya's journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth."

Siohvaughn - who was married to the sports icon between 2002 and 2010 - filed the petition in August.

But Dwayne insisted the move is "not about Siohvaughn or Dwyane or their prior marriage, it is about what Zaya wants and what is in her best interest".