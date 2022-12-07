The Prince and Princess of Wales have "just got on with the job" during their US tour.

The royal couple recently embarked on their first tour of America since 2014, and they haven't allowed the recent racism controversy involving domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani to distract them from their duties.

A source told PEOPLE: "They were not distracted by anything and just got on with the job. Their smiles and the wanting to get out there and meet folks reflected their mood."

Another source insisted that the royals have remained focused on their job.

The insider said: "They stick to the programme."

The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in the US shortly after Ngozi said that she was asked racially-loaded questions by a royal aide during an event at Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson for the couple subsequently said: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable, and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, Netflix recently released a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new documentary series.

The trailer for 'Harry and Meghan' features a number of photos of the couple as they describe their life together.

Harry suggests that he didn't want his wife to suffer a similar fate to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Meghan - says: "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

In the trailer, the 38-year-old prince - who stood down as a senior member of the royal family before relocating to the US with Meghan - says: "It's really hard looking back on it and thinking 'What on earth happened?'"

Harry also suggests that women who marry into the royal family feel a particularly intense pressure.

Over an image of senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Harry says: "There's a hierarchy of the family.

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, it's a feeding frenzy."