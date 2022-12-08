Kim Kardashian is determined to involve Kanye West in the lives of their children.

The 42-year-old star - who has North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - isn't allowing her acrimonious split from the rapper to undermine his relationship with their kids.

A source told E! News: "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change.

"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

Kanye, 45, recently spent several hours at Kim's house to celebrate Saint's seventh birthday.

And the TV star is determined to include Kanye in "important events in the kids' lives".

The insider explained: "He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that. She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."

In February, meanwhile, Kim claimed that Kanye's behaviour on social media had caused her "emotional distress".

The reality star - who recently reached an agreement with Kanye over custody of their children - also told a court that terminating her marriage will help her to "peacefully" co-parent.

In the court documents, Kim said: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives. (sic)"