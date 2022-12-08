Gal Gadot thinks motherhood is much more challenging than acting.

The 37-year-old star has Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, 17 months, with husband Jaron Varsano, and Gal admits that motherhood is the "hardest thing" in her life.

Gal - who married Jaron in 2008 - said: "The hardest thing is definitely the mommy part of it all, but it's the most rewarding one, as well."

The Hollywood actress has also admitted to learning some important lessons from her 'Red Notice' co-star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively.

Gal told E! News: "Ryan and Blake are both very smart entrepreneurs, great friends, good people, positive people.

"He totally shared what it takes, the process he's been through and I'm super, super happy for their success."

Gal has become one of the biggest stars in the movie business over recent years.

But the brunette beauty previously admitted that she never planned to become an actress.

She shared: "I went to law school and while studying still did some modelling. A casting director came from London to Israel looking for a 'Bond' girl, saw my card on the agency board and wanted to see me.

"That was my first experience in the acting world, and I sort of fell in love with it. One thing led to another and here I am."

Gal also claimed that hard work is the secret to her success.

The actress - who is best known for playing Wonder Woman - explained: "You gotta do something real, that will fill you and will make you feel valuable and will keep your mind and your brain stimulated. There's no secrets. The secret is that there's no secrets.

"In order to do something great, you really have to work hard for it."