Priyanka Chopra accepts she "can never please everyone".

The 40-year-old actress - who has developed a huge following on social media - has come under pressure in India over her apparent reluctance to discuss domestic issues.

Priyanka - who has more than 83 million followers on Instagram - explained: "There will always be people that will say, 'You didn't say something about something,' 'You should have said something about something'. And it's just like, you can never please everyone."

The 'Baywatch' star has been associated with Unicef for 15 years, and she's determined to use her fame to "amplify" the voices of less fortunate people.

Speaking to the BBC, she shared: "When you're a public person, people are interested in seeing where I am, where I'm going. So I feel like that's where I find my purpose, if I can use the platform that I have to talk about the initiatives and the problems children face, and how they have overcome them ... maybe the people who consume me will also consume their message.

"So I amplify the voices of people, especially of children, whose voices don't travel. This is the greatest job of my life."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has confessed to facing body shaming because of her complexion during her early years in Bollywood.

The actress still remembers feeling as though she wasn't "pretty enough" to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka - who was born in Jamshedpur in India - explained: "I was called 'black cat', 'dusky'. I mean, what does 'dusky' even mean in a country where we are literally all brown?

"I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned. But I thought that was right because it was so normalised."