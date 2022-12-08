Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have reached a custody agreement.

The 39-year-old TV star had been going through a bitter custody dispute with her ex - whom she was married to between 2018 and 2021 - over care of their three-year-old son, Hudson.

And, according to documents obtained by ET, they signed a joint legal and physical custody agreement last month.

The exes have agreed on days they can have their little boy on all the major holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and even Halloween.

For example, on even-numbered years, Christina will have Hudson from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving until he's back to school.

However, on odd-numbered years, Ant will have their son on the same days.

At Christmas, Ant will have Hudson from December 23 at 5pm until December 25 at 11am on even-numbered years, and vice-versa for Christmas on odd-numbered years.

Both parents will have seven days for a vacation during Hudson's winter break.

The former couple have also decided on a preschool for their boy.

As they have come to a joint agreement, the pair will no longer be due in court for trial in March 2023.

The lengthy back-and-forth saw Ant declare his opposition to Hudson appearing in Christina's reality show in court papers filed as part of their custody dispute. In paperwork obtained by US Weekly, he wrote: "Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth ...

"One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating."

Christina vehemently denied claims she was "exploiting" her son.

In a subsequent court filing, she declared: "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team."

The former couple filed for divorce last year and their fight over custody kicked off in April after the 'Wheeler Dealers' host filed for full custody of Hudson. Christina married Josh Hall in April and Ant is now dating Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger.