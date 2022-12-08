Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma surgeries were "successful".

The 41-year-old reality TV star has said "peace out" to 11 melanomas and three lymph nodes after having them removed from her back, and she has encouraged others to be "proactive" if they spot anything unusual on their body.

Teddi - who revealed in October she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma - wrote on Instagram: "Finally here with another melanoma update, and it’s one I’m happy to share. Pathology is back- the surgeries were successful and the margins are clear. I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about. And I just had a healthy mammogram (please don’t forgo these either, ladies). So I say peace out to 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes— I gladly hardly knew ya- and hello to a new sense of peace. It’s been eye-opening how quickly things can change and it’s a lesson I will never forget, nor quit speaking up about. I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this. Let my scars be your inspiration to get preventative care. (sic)"

Teddi will now have checks every four to six weeks, and admitted she is feeling "grateful" for all the support she has received.

She added: "I will now continue to get checked every 4-6 weeks, as my doc says this may be a record number in one area. You guys know I’m competitive but this is one record I’m not looking to beat.

"As always, thanks for all the love, support and well-wishes. I feel very blessed and grateful for it all."

Teddi was diagnosed with stage two skin cancer when her doctor discovered an "abnormal spot" on her back, and she first went under the knife in October to have the melanomas and some lymph nodes removed.

She wrote at the time: "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc."