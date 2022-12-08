Stevie Nicks has praised Lizzo for bringing activists on stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

The Fleetwood Mac legend has gushed over the 34-year-old musician's "beautiful" display, which saw her bring up 17 activists and name them along with their causes as she accepted the People's Champion prize and noted the importance of stars using their platforms for good.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Stevie wrote: "Dearest Lizzo

"In my opinion your presentation last night on the People’s Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed that you get the award for being a great woman of our time.

"I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off. It was stunning and everyone heard you.

"You have given all women soundbites forever - flute player, singer, songwriter and future politician?

"Your name is in the stars now.

"Much love, Stevie Nicks".

Lizzo was introduced tot he stage on Tuesday night (06.12.22) by his mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, and the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker admitted she was initially "on the fence" about accepting the award.

She said: "Because if I'm the people's champ, I don't need a trophy for championing people. You know what I'm saying?

"I'm here tonight, because to be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.

"And ever since the beginning of my career, I have used my platform to amplify marginalised voices. So, tonight I am sharing this honor. Make some noise for the people, y'allz."

She then introduced safe drinking water advocate Mari Copeny, 15, along with Shirley Raines, who supports the homeless, Iranian-American grassroots activist Yasmine Aker, women's march organiser Emiliana Guercea, artist and activist Felica 'Fe' Montes, anti-hate crimes activist Esther Young Lim, abortion rights activist Amelia Bonow and more.

She also brought out Tamika Palmer, whose daughter Breonna Taylor was shot and killed aged 26 by police at her apartment in March 2020.

She said: "She fights in honor of the memory of her daughter Breonna Taylor. Say her name! Who was killed in an act of police violence. The Breonna Taylor Foundation has and will continue to focus on pursuing justice for Breonna!"