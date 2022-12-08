Pete Davidson has started a joint Instagram account with Eli Manning.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star and the ex-quarterback for the New York Giants decided to share a page on the Meta-owned social media app as they both don't have their own profiles.

The bio for "pete_eli10" - which has been verified - reads: "We both don’t have Instagram so we made one together. Pete Davidson and Eli Manning."

There is also a link to a video of Eli spending the day at Pete's apartment on the official New York Giants YouTube channel.

The clip is captioned: "Pete shows Eli how to play Madden and dress more like him before they throw the football across the living room, which doesn’t bode well for Davidson. They share their favorite Giants memories and order in pizza, and then go on to discuss Pete's new upcoming series “Bupkis” and ultimately how he got the gig on SNL."

In their first post, Pete says: “Hello Instagram. I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."

Eli then says: “You’re bed is so comfortable.”

Prompting the comedian to quip: “Aw, thanks, man. We’ve been having a great time on my bed."

He added: “stay tuned for more photos on the ‘gram.”

The next picture is of Pete holding a Giants ball, which Eli captioned: "my biggest supporter - Eli."

A second snap is of Eli pointing to Pete's Giants tattoo on his stomach.

He wrote: "confirmed.. Pete's a Giants fan - Eli."

In February, the 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' star got rid of his personal account amid a feud with Kanye West and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.