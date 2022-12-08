Prince Harry arrived late for his first date with Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old prince arranged their first date at Soho House in central London - but Harry was late and turned up looking like a "hot sweaty ball of a mess".

In their 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series, he recalled: "I was panicking, I was freaking out. I started sweating."

Meghan, 41, initially assumed that Harry was egotistical and that he expected her to wait for him.

She said: "Then, I didn't know him. So I was like, 'Is this what he does? Got it - this I'm not doing'."

However, she quickly came to realise that wasn't the case.

He said: "I walked in, this hot sweaty ball of a mess, and she realised, 'No, that's not what you are'."

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a great time together on their first date, with the former 'Suits' actress describing the prince as "refreshingly fun".

Meghan - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Harry - recalled: "He was just so fun, so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were childlike together."

Although their first date only lasted for an hour, Meghan wasted little time in arranging a second date before she left London.

She also recalled being told by Harry that her approach was "forward and American".

Meghan said: "I left after an hour and told him that I had other plans. And then I called him that evening and was like. 'Look, I'm leaving the day after tomorrow. Do you want to grab dinner tomorrow night?' And I'm sure he thought it was so forward and American. I'm sure he told me that it was so forward and American.

"Then yeah, we went and had dinner the next night at the same place."

Meghan also joked that Harry had "an extensive list" of things that he was looking for in a partner.

She shared: "He had a list, apparently, of what he was looking for ... an extensive list."